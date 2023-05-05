25th Season of the Summer Music Series Brings Celebration and Change
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (May 4, 2023) —We are pleased to announce the 25th Season of the Summer Music Series. These free concerts have a rich history of bringing together our diverse and vibrant community in our beloved downtown in various locations to celebrate music and dancing. Our downtown has experienced tremendous growth right alongside this annual free summer music celebration which first started in 1998.
As we have done many times in the past, we are making some changes to the format. “Downtown Jazz” will not see any changes, with 5 concerts in Corpening Plaza starting on June 23rd. We will be relocating our Saturday night concerts from Liberty Street to Fourth Street between Poplar and Spruce (right in front of Foothills Brewing). Saturday night concerts will begin on June 17th and the event will be renamed “Summer On Fourth”. In 2016, we moved Summer on Trade to Liberty Street because we outgrew Trade Street, and now in 2023 we are moving to Fourth Street for the same reason, outgrowing our event space. We thank everyone for their support over the years and we hope that everyone will enjoy our 25th Season of the Summer Music Series.
2023 Downtown Jazz Schedule:
- June 23rd – Featuring Marion Meadows : Opening Act – Karlton Jones
- July 14th – Featuring Ragan Whiteside : Opening Act – B. Young
- July 28th – Featuring Blake Aaron and Will Donato : Opening Act – Titus Gant
- August 11th – Featuring Jacob Webb : Opening Act – Brandon Robertson
- August 25th – Featuring Jackiem Joyner : Opening Act – Vincent Crenshaw
2023 Summer on Fourth Schedule:
- June 17th – West End Mambo
- July 15th – Envision
- August 12th – Souljam
- September 2nd – Vagabond Saints’ Society: The Eagles
About the Summer Music Series
In 1998, the Summer Music Series program was created by the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership in an effort to support revitalization efforts in Downtown Winston-Salem. This effort has been instrumental in the resurgence of our downtown. The popular free concerts bring live music to downtown on Friday and Saturday nights from June through August. They have become a vital part of the fabric of the city, last year bringing people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds together in a spirit of celebration. Setting the concerts in the streets and parks of downtown has provided a relaxed and safe atmosphere, and the locations also serve to showcase the architecture, shops, restaurants, and galleries that are unique to Downtown Winston-Salem.
We would especially like to thank our Primary Sponsors: Truliant Federal Credit Union, The City of Winston-Salem, and Foothills Brewing. Here is a link to the full list of sponsors. https://www.downtownws.com/music/sponsors/
