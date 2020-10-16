Sheriff Danny H. Rogers reports on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 5:15am, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office detention staff at the Greensboro Detention Center discovered Ms. Anna Chris Dominguez, a 24-year-old Hispanic female, unresponsive inside a holding cell. Life-saving measures were immediately rendered by detention staff and Emergency Medical Services were activated.
Ms. Dominguez was transported to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:18am. The next of kin has been notified and the investigation into her death is ongoing at this time.
Ms. Dominguez was arrested by the Greensboro Police Department at 1:02am, and processed into the facility at 2:20am. Her charges were Driving While Intoxicated, Operating a Vehicle with No Insurance, Misdemeanor Simple Possession of a Controlled Substance Schedule IV, and Driving a Motor Vehicle with No Registration.
Due to her level of intoxication, the Magistrates Office ordered her into the custody of the Guilford County Jail, and that she be brought back before them at 12 noon or when sober for a hearing and to sign a Written Promise to Appear.
