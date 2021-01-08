The 2021 Give A Kid A Coat campaign kicked off yesterday morning by collecting coats during live events with The Salvation Army, WGHP/Fox8 and WKZL/ROCK 92 at three different A Cleaner World locations in Greensboro, High Point, and Winston Salem. We would also like to welcome AAA Storage and Go Green Plumbing who are both media sponsors for the campaign this year.
The Piedmont area Give A Kid A Coat campaign collected, cleaned, and distributed through The Salvation Army, 17,931 coats in 2020 and has collected, cleaned, and distributed 906,698 coats since the campaign’s inception in 1987. The 2021 campaign began yesterday morning and will end on Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Residents wishing to participate in this year’s campaign can bring their outgrown coats or coats no longer being worn to any A Cleaner World location. Coats will be cleaned, repaired, and given to The Salvation Army for distribution to needy children and adults.
Those wishing to make monetary donations for the Salvation Army to purchase coats may follow this link: https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/giveacoat2021.
Give A Kid A Coat is sponsored by A Cleaner World, WGHP/Fox8, 1075ZKL, Rock92, and The Salvation Army. For additional information, please call Dianne Berberich at (336) 841-4188.
