Being a dog owner can be difficult. If your furry friend isn’t getting themselves into trouble by digging up the backyard, you’ll likely have to worry about separation anxiety when you go to work, or whether they are getting enough mental stimulation throughout the day. One of the biggest concerns amongst owners centers on what to feed their dog. From traditional kibble to raw food products and holistic dog food, the endless options can feel a bit overwhelming to some.
To help you with your decision, we’ve come up with some great tips for choosing the right dog food that will keep your furry companion satiated and healthy:
Get Professional Advice
Your vet will be able to offer specific advice related to your dog’s needs. In most cases, this will be more useful than relying on the generic resources you find online. For example, there are specific foods tailored for puppies, older canines, and overweight or underweight dogs. Your vet should have an understanding of your dog’s nutritional needs and will be best placed to help you find a tailored feeding solution. If you’ve just got your dog, speak to the breeder or shelter to find out what the dog is used to eating as well. They may also be able to provide some useful insights to get you started.
Work With What Your Dog Enjoys
Some dog breeds are highly food motivated, and don’t show any preferences for dog food, while others can be rather particular when it comes to what they eat. So when you are trying out a new type of food, don’t be disheartened if your dog doesn’t take to it straight away. Give them a few days to adjust, and introduce the new food gradually, especially if they have a sensitive digestive system. However, if they aren’t taking to the food after some time, it may be a sign that you need to switch things up a little and find them something they actually like.
Monitor Your Dog’s Health
If you provide your pup a balanced diet, this will be evident in their overall health and energy levels. Most breeds are fairly active, especially if the dog is relatively young. If you notice a drop in enthusiasm or energy levels, this could indicate a problem with their nutritional intake. It may be something to do with the food, or a broader health issue that needs to be assessed by a vet.
A few things to keep an eye on include the state of their coat, a wet nose, and nice, clear eyes. If you’ve recently made a dietary change and your dog isn’t looking well, you may have made the wrong food decision and might need to try again.
Choosing what to feed your dog is difficult, especially considering the vast array of options available on the market. It’s also worth noting that a dog’s dietary needs will change as they grow up. It is always wise to start by speaking to a vet for professional advice. You’ll need to remember that finding the right food for your dog will involve a process of trial and error, so don’t be disheartened if you don’t get it right on the first attempt. Good luck keeping your furry friend happy and healthy.
Photo Credit: Burkay Gumustekin (Unsplash)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.