To the offices of:
Mayor James Allen Joines,
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough,
North Carolina 31st Prosecutorial District Attorney Jim O’Neill
CC:
WSPD Chief Catrina Thompson
Forsyth County Commissioners
Winston-Salem City Council
On behalf of the constituents of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, NC, we would like to express our shared disappointment in the empty words, regressive actions, and harmful inactions of our local elected officials. In a time where our community is healing from neglect and distrust, it was your duty to protect your citizens from the irresponsible rhetoric spewed by the President.
Yet, you have once again chosen to be silent and neglect the community that elected you. Winston-Salem is no stranger to silence from our leaders.
From the ground in Winston-Salem, we have watched as our Mayor, Sheriff, and District Attorney have attempted to control narratives in their favor, from covering up prison murders for the better part of a year, pointing fingers between departments, or remaining silent in the face of public outcries for meaningful systemic change. These officials have worked tirelessly this election year to juggle the interests of their donors while remaining appealing to voters.
Since the announcement of his initial bid for the US Presidency, Donald J. Trump's rallies have continuously reinforced a philosophy of hatred, bigotry, and systemic greed rooted in intolerance and the division of the American people. Allowing this to occur in our community implies we support the rhetoric that he pushes; and we as a community know this isn't true.
Following the protests born from the murders of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbury, George Floyd, and others, law enforcement agencies set a national standard of selectively infringing upon the constitutional rights of protesters. In line with the rhetoric of Trump’s hostile administration, those targeted have been overwhelmingly members of vulnerable communities. Those same communities our elected officials have sworn to "protect and serve."
We have not forgotten that Trump and his administration are only symptoms of the corruption that takes place in all levels of government, and we are aware of the generations of corporate and financial power concentrated within our humble town. The fiscal entanglements between local, state, and federal powers keep Forsyth County inexorably tied to the harmful agendas pushed up from lobbies and down from the Oval Office. As elected officials over institutions with the purposes of "serving and protecting the community"; it is your responsibility to show that you will not be bullied by political games which undermine the integrity of institutions upholden to “serve and protect”. Your constituents expect you to not bend to the threats of weak leaders.
We expect our elected officials to answer to the people who voted them into office. We expect our officials to defend the rights of their constituents, especially the right to freedom of speech, press and assembly. We are reminding you now that we hear your words, see your actions, and are capable of the scrutiny required to criticize the discrepancies in such.
Winston-Salem has continuously defied the societal pressure to revert to normalized oppression, and we will keep moving forward towards building an equitable future for all who live in our beautiful city.
Signed,
Building WSNC
Winston Salem Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)
Housing Justice Now (HJN) Winston Salem
Triad Abolition Project (TAP)
Fearless Winston-Salem
Island CultureZ
Drum Majors’ Alliance
United States of Racism
Hate Out of Winston
Forsyth County Community Bail Fund
Prisoner Outreach Initiative
Forsyth Court Support
Triad Area Green Party
Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem #blackandbrownlivesmatter
Forsyth Freedom Federation
Climate Cooperative
Nueva Vida/New Life
Triad NC Socialist Rifle Association
