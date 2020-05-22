More than 60 organizations serving critical needs as a result of COVID-19 receive increased support
GREENSBORO, NC – As unemployment and poverty escalate, an additional 10.6 million people may experience food insecurity in the coming months1 and housing insecurity remains a significant issue. To support organizations serving vulnerable individuals with critical food, housing and related needs, Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that the Lincoln Financial Foundation will donate an additional $1 million, for a total of $2 million, to more than 60 organizations across its local communities.
“The concerns of the homeless and those facing food insecurity have all increased while funding has decreased during this pandemic. With so many of our families out of work the food pantry has been experiencing a 30% - 50% increase each week since mid-March, doubling and even tripling the number of families we normally serve,” said Brad Bowers, Executive Director, West End Ministries. “While some funders have had to postpone their grant awards because of the COVID crisis, there are partners like Lincoln Financial that are helping us accomplish our mission to serve the neediest in our community.”
Other organizations benefiting from the increased donation in Greensboro include:
- Volunteer Center Of Greensboro Inc
- A Simple Gesture Greensboro Inc
- Out Of The Garden Project
- Senior Resources Of Guilford
- YWCA Of Greensboro
- Barnabas Network
- Community Housing Solutions
- Interactive Resource Center
- Greensboro Urban Ministry
- Partners Ending Homelessness
- Servant Center Inc
“From the influenza pandemic of 1918 to the current coronavirus pandemic, one thing has remained constant: our focus on taking care of our employees, our customers and our communities,” said Lisa M. Buckingham, executive vice president and chief people, place and brand officer for Lincoln Financial Group. “I’m so proud that Lincoln continues to show up and support the organizations making a difference in our communities with financial assistance, and by shining a light on their critical work during this crisis.”
Organizations providing food, housing and related services across eleven cities where Lincoln has a significant presence, including Philadelphia, Pa., Hartford, Conn., Omaha, Neb., Greensboro, N.C., and Ft. Wayne, Ind., will see increased support to help with continued demand on their services and operational challenges, including declines in volunteers and donations. This $1 million donation builds on an initial $1 million donation the Foundation made in a rapid response to the needs of food providers earlier this year.
Hands on Hartford, Share Food Program, Together Omaha and Community Harvest Food Bank are among the organizations receiving increased funding and have shared their experiences in caring through this crisis:
“The COVID-19 crisis has created unprecedented and daunting challenges for all of us. Yet, the difficulties and uncertainties facing our low-income neighbors are truly heartbreaking,” said Barbara Shaw, executive director for Hands on Hartford. “Thankfully, Hands on Hartford is here to serve, and together with the extraordinary support of Lincoln Financial, families facing these terrible situations know they are not alone and are provided nourishing food (including eggs and yes, toilet paper) and help sorting out other needs too.”
“Share Food Program in Philadelphia is on the front lines in the regional fight against hunger, and our team has been working nonstop to address potential food shortages related to school closings and other aspects of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Mara Natkins, development director for Share Food Program. “Unfortunately, we are facing sharply rising prices for some food items – as much as 80% - as suppliers face increased demand from supermarkets. Lincoln Financial’s support will help us to purchase and deliver more supplies of healthy food and will directly help people in greatest need.”
“Since March 16th, Together Omaha has provided 19,161 individuals with food. That is 46% of 2019's annual total in 26 days of operation. The economic impact of the pandemic has not escaped anyone,” said Mike
Hornacek, president and chief executive officer for Together Omaha. “As an essential service to our community, I believe we are providing more than food right now. People are so grateful and welcome a smile, hope, and compassion.”
“Community Harvest Food Bank is seeing an unprecedented need for food assistance from the community, even from families who had a full dinner table only weeks ago. It has left us heartbroken to see the struggle that so many people continue to face,” said Carmen Cumberland, executive president for Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana. “At the same time, the support we’ve received has filled us with hope. Seeing the smiles of gratitude from families receiving food (a basic but precious need), strengthens our resolve to end this hunger crisis.”
Support for Customers and Business
Lincoln Financial is also taking steps to support customers experiencing COVID-19-related financial challenges, including relief for retirement savers and flexibility for policyholders. For more information, visit: Lincoln Financial Group Announces Steps to Support Customers Experiencing COVID-19-Related Financial Challenge
Additionally, Lincoln, along with Accenture, ServiceNow, and Verizon, launched People + Work Connect, a collaborative online employer-to-employer initiative that brings together companies with workforces laid off or furloughed due to COVID-19 with those in urgent need of workers. For more information, visit: https://peopleworkconnect.accenture.com/welcome
About Lincoln Financial Group
Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $247 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, Lincoln earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index. Lincoln has also been recognized in Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies and is among Forbes’ World’s Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, Best Employers for Women and ranked on the JUST 100 list.
