It's almost impossible to meet a student now without a smartphone. Every day a student has a lot of issues to solve: have time to write a paper or wisely distribute the budget until the end of the month. And sometimes, it is impossible to do every job perfectly because of the trivial lack of time. At the same time, some students can quietly play games on a smartphone during boring classes. So why not take advantage of this time? We offer 12 applications that will change students' lives forever.
Panecal Scientific Calculator
Panecal is a multi-line academic calculator that works with numerical formulas. The application is free and suitable not only for students but also for engineers.
The calculator supports all basic functions and can be used for complex calculations, computations, and formula checks. The application has a user-friendly, intuitive interface and extensive possibilities for entering and editing values.
SoundNote
The popular application for recording lectures allows students to save material in two formats, visual and audio, so they don't miss anything. You can also make quick sketches, and the saved content can be transferred to a PC or emailed.
StudyBlue
This application is for flashcard fans and can be used to review, self-check, or prepare for exams; it uses course information to create flashcards and allows students to create and share cards themselves.
EssayShark
The workload in college can be tough. You don't have to spend sleepless nights trying to accomplish everything and ruin your health. When you feel like lacking strength and time to do a paper or write an essay, you can always download an app with over 500 experts in academic writing who can do this for you at a fair price. This app for essay writing can become a real lifesaver when the deadline is closer than you've expected.
Student Beans
The application is designed specifically for students who care about their budget and want to save money. It gives access to a variety of discounts and special offers from fast-food chains, clothing stores, fitness centers, cinemas, and shopping malls.
Class Timetable
One of the most popular applications for smart time management with a simple interface that allows you to create a convenient schedule for months ahead. Stay organized even on the busiest days.
EasyBib
If you have ever compiled a bibliography, you know how difficult it can be to check whether all sources have been included and complied with the correct format. This application automatically generates the bibliography by scanning the barcodes of books, and since the styles of the bibliography vary depending on where you study, EasyBib offers a bibliography in MLA, APA, and Chicago formats. Moreover, in this application, you can check your work for grammar and plagiarism.
Splitwise
Millions of students around the world use this app, which helps to keep an eye on certain budget areas, e.g., it is convenient to keep track of how much you owe someone, or someone owes you. The app is irreplaceable for students who rent with friends, and it helps to share costs honestly between several people.
Trello
This application is very convenient for working on projects in small teams and is also useful for personal planning. In Trello, you can create a virtual board with cards, add participants, tags, checklist, deadline, attachments, and change the cover.
Circle of 6
Have you ever been scared in a new neighborhood when it's dark? Circle of 6 helps you stay safe by linking you to 6 trusted contacts wherever you are. Use the programmed "Get me out of here" message using your GPS location, or easily call emergency services in critical situations. A quick and convenient way to keep yourself safe.
Sworkit
The university is always busy and, unfortunately, sports activities are rarely included in this list. The main advantage of Sworkit is that you can choose the exercises you want to do and break them down into time intervals of at least 5 minutes per session.
Sleep Timer
The Sleep Timer calculates sleep cycles based on the average time a person needs to fall asleep (14 minutes). With the app, you will know: what time to go to bed to wake up by a certain time; what time to wake up if you go to bed right now. Then, in one click, you can set an alarm clock for the right time.
