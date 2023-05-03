Aggravated Assault- Arrest Made
GREENSBORO, NC (March 26, 2023) – On March 26, 2023, at 11:22 pm officers responded to the Coco Bongo on 2312 Randleman Road in reference to a shooting. Officers located a gunshot victim who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
On May 2, 2023, Greensboro Police charged Rogelio Aguilar, 52, of Greensboro with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, and Discharge of a Firearm in City Limits.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
